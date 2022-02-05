Tucows (TCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter.
Shares of TCX stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tucows has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.34 million, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.59.
About Tucows
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
