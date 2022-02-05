Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

NYSE:RL opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.