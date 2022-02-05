Callaway Golf (ELY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Callaway Golf has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELY stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

