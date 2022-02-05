Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.88 and a 200-day moving average of $162.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.