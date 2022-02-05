Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 40.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,860,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,710,000 after purchasing an additional 404,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,743,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,961,000 after purchasing an additional 528,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

