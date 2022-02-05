Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

