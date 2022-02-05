F3Logic LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $82.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.