F3Logic LLC Acquires 1,117 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 470,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

