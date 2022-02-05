Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 135 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

