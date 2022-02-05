Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $228.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.22 and its 200-day moving average is $231.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.36 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

