Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,100 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSII stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.00 million, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

