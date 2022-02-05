NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 5,641 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,421 shares of company stock worth $4,103,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

