3,700 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.