Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,491 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 83.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYD. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 19,271.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $3,901,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.