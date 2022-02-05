BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGNE stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $194.50 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.