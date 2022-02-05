Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s 5th Largest Position

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,086,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,669 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $436,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.