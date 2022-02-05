Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 49.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,394,000 after acquiring an additional 325,890 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $10,604,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $439,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

