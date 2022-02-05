Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 18.9% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

