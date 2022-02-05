Jump Financial LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $119.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.56. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

