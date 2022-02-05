FourThought Financial LLC Has $646,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $75.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.03.

