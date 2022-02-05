Franklin Resources Inc. Has $439.46 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213,243 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $439,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $164.32 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

