Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on March 11th

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of £404.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.46. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.20 ($1.64).

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

