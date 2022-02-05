Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on March 11th

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of £404.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.46. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 122.20 ($1.64).
