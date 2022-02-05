Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $290.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $425.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

