NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 6,218 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

