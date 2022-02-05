Zacks: Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $11.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

