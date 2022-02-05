Robert W. Baird Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $560.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $497.36.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $487.68 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $364.72 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

