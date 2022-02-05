BIDR 1-Day Volume Reaches $53.77 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $53.77 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.64 or 0.07227166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,451.82 or 0.99938185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006560 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

