Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

