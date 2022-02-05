Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Textron by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Textron by 17.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

