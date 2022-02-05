Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Terex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Terex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Terex by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Terex by 27.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

