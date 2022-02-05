Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 216.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,884 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 377.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,653 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 66.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

