World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $51.71 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

