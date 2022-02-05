Timken (NYSE:TKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

TKR stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

