Timken (NYSE:TKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.
TKR stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
About Timken
The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.
