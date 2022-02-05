GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $768,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,001,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,134,000 after acquiring an additional 384,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,367,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

