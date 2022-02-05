GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

NYSE APO opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

