GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

RBLX opened at $63.74 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $88.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129 in the last three months.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

