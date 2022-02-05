Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $20.31 on Friday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $698.77 million, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

