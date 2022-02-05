Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3311 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.72 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

