Deluxe Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of DLX opened at $31.39 on Friday. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Deluxe by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

