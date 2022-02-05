BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.