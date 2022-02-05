FourThought Financial LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The company has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

