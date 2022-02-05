Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stake Reduced by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.87 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

