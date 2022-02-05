Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

NYSE:PRU opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.