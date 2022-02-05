FourThought Financial LLC Sells 2,634 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 39.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BLW stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.