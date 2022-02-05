Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.76 and last traded at $111.86. 12,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 990,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.11.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.