WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. WestRock has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

