Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading Down 8.5%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91. 20,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 588,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.
Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -310.84 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 345.2% during the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,194 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after buying an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 33.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after buying an additional 544,521 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ranpak by 59.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,309,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 490,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)
Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
