Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading Down 8.5%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91. 20,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 588,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -310.84 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 345.2% during the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,194 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after buying an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 33.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after buying an additional 544,521 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ranpak by 59.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,309,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 490,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

