Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.68

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 294310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

