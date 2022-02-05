Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.86

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$41.86 and last traded at C$41.88, with a volume of 87184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENGH. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$695,840.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.