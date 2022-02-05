Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.95

Loews Co. (NYSE:L)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.10, with a volume of 479009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Loews alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Loews by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.